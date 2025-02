Javier Milei no la vio: cientos de argentinos cayeron en la criptoestafa

$LIBRA wiped out traders.



74,698 traders lost $286M+ on the token promoted by Argentina’s President @JMilei.



71,369 lost up to $10K



2,409 lost $10K–$50K



438 lost $50K–$100K



318 lost $100K–$250K



87 lost $250K+



52 lost $500K+



25 lost $1M+



Total carnage. pic.twitter.com/8QByngPhGu